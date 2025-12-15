US blocks missiles for Elbit’s EuroPULS launchers - report

The US has not approved use of American rockets and missiles in EuroPULS launchers, the European version of Elbit System’s PULS, manufactured together with Germany’s KNDS, "Defense Express" reports. The US reportedly is concerned about "technological leaks."

The report notes that the US has refused Germany's request to operate its missiles on HIMARS and M270 MLRS rocket systems, both of which are manufactured by Lockheed Martin. This is a major move by the US because one of the most significant features of PULS is its compatibility with launching various rockets and missiles manufactured by different companies and countries. In general, PULS is a system that provides a comprehensive solution, capable of launching unguided rockets, precision munitions, and missiles at various ranges. The launcher is fully compatible with existing platforms, whether wheeled or tracked, thus allowing a significant reduction in maintenance and training costs, while it can hit targets at a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

Just as Elbit has the cooperation with a large European company in the form of EuroPULS, Lockheed Martin also developed GMARS with Rheinmetall. This reflects how, at a time when the Israeli and US defense establishments cooperate, in part through $500 million each year through US military aid for joint projects in the field of air defense, the defense companies often find themselves as clear business rivals - even more so in Europe, where defense budgets are soaring.

On a formal level, the US fears that use of their own products in systems in which Israel is also involved could reveal the operating principles of sought-after modern missiles such as ATACMS. However, the German Defense Ministry notes that on a theoretical level, the concern can be addressed with software updates. The bottom line is that the result is a business benefit for US companies.

If the current situation remains unchanged, the Germans may find themselves with five EuroPULS systems that they cannot use. Instead, Berlin may be compelled to use only US launchers, since the essential munitions that the local army operates are US-made.

