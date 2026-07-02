Migdal invests in real estate co Guy & Doron Levy

Migdal is buying 14% of Guy & Doron Levy Engineering, Construction and Investment for NIS 325 million, continuing its acquisition campaign among real estate companies. Guy & Doron Levy is a privately-held real estate company develops residential projects and income-producing projects, and is owned by brothers Guy and Doron Levy.

The deal values the company, which is examining the possibility of a flotation on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, at NIS 2.325 billion (post-money). Migdal will also be allocated warrants for an allocation of ordinary shares of the company representing 4% of its issued and paid capital.

The company was founded in thirty years ago, and has built some 10,000 housing units in Tel Aviv and the center and also in the north under Israel Land Authority tenders and in combination and urban renewal deals.

The deal with Migdal falls into a recognized pattern of real estate companies planning an equity or bond offering that first bring in a financial institution as a strategic partner.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2026.

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