Ministry restricts Leviathan gas production

Following the discovery of a fault in the pipes from the Leviathan gas reservoir wells, Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources has informed Noble Energy, which operates the reservoir, that until an investigation of the incident is complete, output from the wells will be restricted to 60%. Since the fault was discovered, the Leviathan gas production platform has in any case been operating at 60% capacity, so the effect of the ministry's order is only to prevent higher production until matters are clarified. This is not the same fault that caused a halt in production for a few hours last on Tuesday this week.

The Leviathan partnership stated in response: "Noble Energy and its partners in the Leviathan project asked the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources this evening to explain its notification. What the ministry describes as a "fault" is not a fault. We stress that from the moment that production from Leviathan began, quantities of gas have been supplied to customers in Israel and the region in accordance with the agreements signed."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2020

