Mobileye beats on 2025 revenue but guidance again disappoints

Autotech company Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) is the first Israeli company traded in New York to report its 2025 full year results. Annual revenue grew by 14.5% to nearly $1.9 billion, above the latest guidance published by the company. The company’s share price is, however, currently down by nearly 2% following lower than expected guidance for 2026.

On a GAAP basis, Mobileye posted a net loss for 2025 of $392 million, considerably narrower than the GAAP-based loss for 2024 of over $3 billion. On a non-GAAP basis, Mobileye posted an adjusted operating profit of $280 million, close to the upper limit of its guidance. Annual net profit was $286 million.

Non-GAAP net profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $45 million, or $0.06 per share, in line with analysts’ estimates.

Cash flow from operations in 2025 was $602 million, and the company ended the year with $1.8 billion cash.

"I am proud of the Mobileye team for delivering 2025 results that were well above our initial expectations. We enter 2026 with strong momentum and a cash-generative business that enables us to fund continued investment in advanced product execution across our portfolio," said Mobileye president and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua.

"Our ambition is to be a comprehensive leader in Physical AI, encompassing both autonomous vehicles and humanoid robotics. Our automotive product roadmap is positioned to capitalize on rising demand for cost-efficient, single-ECU hands-free systems for high-volume vehicles as well as self-driving systems for commercial robotaxi services," Shashua added.

Mobileye, which is controlled by Intel, has a market cap of $8.7 billion. At $10.61, its share price is close to the low it recorded in mid-December 2025 of $10.39.

According to the guidance released today, Mobileye will not reach $2 billion revenue in 2026. It could be, however, that we are seeing a repeat of Mobileye’s policy of last year when it published guidance that disappointed investors but said in its conference call that the guidance was deliberately conservative. In the event, the company revised its guidance upwards in the course of the year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2026.

