Mobileye to lay off 200

Israeli advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) is laying off almost 200 employees, about 5% of its workforce, with most of those being dismissed working in various departments in Israel. As of the end of 2024, the company had 3,900 employees, after increasing its workforce significantly since its Wall Street IPO in December 2022. However, at the end of 2024, it closed its lidar unit and laid off 100 employees.

Mobileye said, "As part of an ongoing examination of changing needs, adjustments are being made to the workforce. The company will work to support affected employees while continuing to hire for positions required to deliver on its long-term plans."

Mobileye, led by cofounder and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua, is traded on Nasdaq at a market cap of $9.5 billion, after a 33% fall in its share price over the past year. The company is controlled by Intel (79.6%). Mobileye was acquired by Intel in 2017 for $15.3 billion and was re-issued on Wall Street at a valuation of nearly $17 billion three years ago. Mobileye's share price is currently 44% below the share price at the IPO.

In the third quarter of 2025, Mobileye reported revenue of $504 million, up 4% from the corresponding quarter. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $96 million and a non-GAAP net profit of $76 million.

