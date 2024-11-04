Mon: ICL lifts TASE

search
4 Nov, 2024 19:12
Globes correspondent

ICL and parent company Israel Corp. jumped sharply as Energean led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.16% to 2,207.83 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 2,212.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 432.66 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 387.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.91 billion in equities and NIS 3.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.319% from Friday, at NIS 3.749/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.081% lower at NIS 4.088/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 8.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, following a "Bloomberg" report that Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko had proposed cutting potash production with Russia. ICL parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) rose 8.36%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.11%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.54%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.99%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.97%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.52% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.27%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI), which is set tp join the TA 35 Index next month, rose 3.41%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2024.

