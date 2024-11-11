Mon: Results propel ICL, Next Vision; Sapiens slides

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53%, to 2,276.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.45%, to 2,276.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.51%, to 430.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index closed flat, at 383.65 points. Turnover was NIS 2.93 billion in equities, and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.30% higher, at NIS 3.7730/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.76% lower, at NIS 3.9816/€.

ICL led trading today, and rose 4.82%, after reporting strong third quarter results, with EBITDA 11% higher than in the corresponding quarter. Bank Leumi rose 0.13%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.57%; Teva rose 0.74%; and Discount Bank fell 1.15%.

Besides ICL, notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 9.36% after reporting third quarter revenue up 135% on the corresponding quarter of 2023; Inrom Construction, up 7.41%, after releasing good third quarter results; and El Al, up 4.96%. Sapiens fell 24.71%, and Formula, which holds 43.5% of Sapiens, fell 8.80%. Sapiens reported third quarter EPS behind the consensus estimate, and cut its guidance.

