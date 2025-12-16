Next Vision wins biggest ever order

Israeli stabilized camera company Next Vision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) has announced its largest ever order. The order, for cameras and additional products, is worth $76.8 million.

The order will be carried out in stages up to the end of 2026. The customer will be able to upgrade the products at a pre-agreed price, which will make the order worth a further $2.9 million. Next Vision had previously announced orders this year to the tune of $213.6 million.

In response to the announcement, Next Vision’s share price is currently up 12.43%, giving it a market cap of NIS 15.6 billion. The share price has risen by 250% in the past year.

"The order stems from the technological and operational advantages of our imaging products over the competing products on the market, and the enduring confidence of our customers in our ability to develop, produce, and supply reliable solutions over time," said Next Vision chairperson and co-founder Chen Golan. "We are geared up to complete the order in the course of 2026, on the basis of production capabilities adapted to our growth plan and supply capabilities that we will have in the coming year."

The deal by the growing defense company managed to surprise even people who follow it closely. "This is a phenomenal deal for Next Vision, representing a very significant quantum leap in comparison with the orders it has received to date," says Leader Capital Markets analyst Ilya Fainer, who has covered the company for the past three years. "It’s more than double the previous largest order, and is meant to be supplied in its entirety in 2026. This underlines the company’s strength, shows how strong the demand for its products is, and conclusively ensures strong growth in 2026 as well, despite the market’s fears."

Before the latest deal, Leader Capital Markets rated Next Vision a "Buy", with a price target of NIS 190, 21% above this morning’s opening price. Following the report, however, Leader is expected to revise its recommendation in the next few days. "The price will be updated in the wake of the deal, because it ensures higher growth than in the estimates, and of course also reinforces our confidence in a continuation of the trend in the coming years. The question now is how will the company’s guidance for the coming year look? It is due to be released at the end of the year," Fainer adds.

Looking further ahead, Fainer says that Next Vision will not be able to suffice with the organic growth on which it has been based up to now. "When you look ahead at the next two to three years, the company will have to carry out some kind of acquisition in order to strengthen it in its market and expand its target markets. This is something that the market very much expects, and I think that the company will do it. It could be though that it will not now be under pressure to make an acquisition to ensure growth in the coming year, but that it will look further ahead," he says.

Next Vision’s share price has risen by over 2,800% since its IPO in 2021, and it has recently been promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index list. In the first nine months of 2025 it had revenue of $120.5 million, 43% more than in the corresponding period of 2024, and it posted a net profit of $72 million, 48.5% higher than in the corresponding period. At the end of the third quarter, its orders backlog totaled $124 million.

Earlier this year, Next Vision raised NIS 1.4 billion in an offering mainly to overseas investors. It did not specify exactly how the money would be used, but only said that it would finance "strategic growth initiatives," including possible M&A deals and investment in R&D.

