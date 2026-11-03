Nice to lay off 500 amid AI transition

Israeli software company Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) is laying off 500 employees worldwide, representing 5% of its workforce, the company has announced.

Nice, led by CEO Scott Russell, is one of the biggest and longest-established Israeli software companies. Headquartered in Ra'anana, the company develops enterprise software systems, primarily in the fields of customer service, contact center management, and financial fraud prevention. In recent years, the company has expanded operations into the cloud and AI sectors, notably through systems that enable organizations to automate service processes and manage customer interactions.

According to the company’s latest annual report, Nice had 9,626 employees worldwide at the end of 2025, compared with 8,726 at the end of 2024. Consequently, the layoff of 500 employees represents 5.2% of the workforce reported at the end of last year.

These cuts come at a time when Nice is navigating major shifts in its market. Advancements in AI, specifically the emergence of AI agents capable of independently performing customer service tasks, have raised questions about the future of traditional software solutions for contact center management. Meanwhile, the company is investing in the development of AI-based products, aiming to align its operations with these market changes. Nice’s stock has faced significant pressure over the past year, driven by investor concerns regarding the potential impact of AI on demand for the company’s products and its future growth rate.

Nice said, "Nice is changing how we organize and invest to meet the needs of customers deploying CX AI at enterprise scale. The plan includes an expected reduction of approximately 5% of our global workforce. This decision is necessary to position Nice for the future and deliver on our strategic priorities. These are difficult decisions involving valued colleagues and our immediate priority is to communicate directly with those affected and support them through the transition."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2026.

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