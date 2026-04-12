Nova overtakes Check Point

Trading in New York last week took place in the shadow of the uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire and the talks between the US and Iran, the failure of which was reported this morning. In the two last sessions of the week, the leading indices rose by up to 1.2%, although the trend was mixed on Friday.

Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) rose by 4.3% over the last two sessions of the week, closing near the peak it reached earlier this year. The share price is approaching the symbolic $500 mark, and the market cap of the company, which is dual-listed in New York and Tel Aviv, is $15.8 billion. Nova has thus overtaken Check Point (Nasdaq: CHKP) to become the fourth most valuable Israeli company traded on Wall Street.

Nova, headed by Gabriel (Gaby) Waisman, produces inspection equipment for the microchip production industry. So far this year, its share price has risen by 51%, although with some degree of volatility. After reaching a peak in January, by early March it had fallen back 17%, but since then it has risen by 20%.

According to "The Wall Street Journal", of eight analysts who cover Nova, seven give positive recommendations and one is neutral. The price targets of the seven, however, are very close to the current market price.

Nice weakens further

The share price of Nice (Nasdaq: NICE) had begun to recover from the low it reached in February, but last week it fell below $100, closing at $97, which gives it a market cap of $5.9 billion. Nice too is dual-listed in New York and Tel Aviv. It provides customer relations management and risk management solutions.

The weakness in Nice’s share price, in the past few years in general and last week in particular, is mainly explained by investors’ fears that the development of AI will hurt the company’s business model. Since reaching a peak in 2021, its share price has fallen by 69%.

Last week, software stocks in New York were hit by a new product launch from AI company Anthropic. Another event that weighed on Nice’s share price was a downgrade of its recommendation by Citi, from Buy to Neutral. Citi cut its price target for Nice from $184 to $119, representing a 22.7% premium on the current market price. This was one of several downgrades by Citi in the software sector, in which the bank recommends being selective.

Eighteen analysts currently cover Nice. Ten of them are positive and eight are neutral. Their average price target is 53% above the current market price.

Cellebrite falls 22% for no apparent reason

The share price of Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT) fell by 22% in four sessions, for no clear reason. The share is currently traded at $11, giving the digital intelligence company a market cap of $2.75 billion. So far this year, the share price has fallen 38.8%.

Cellebrite provides solutions for digital investigations, such as the ability to extract information from mobile telephones. The company began to be traded on Nasdaq through a merger with a SPAC in 2021, at a valuation of $1.9 billion. At the end of 2025, Cellebrite employed 1,285 people, 545 (42%) of them in Israel.

The weakness in the share price is not the result of a report by the company or any other significant event, and it may be partly explicable by the general weakness in technology stocks. According to "The Wall Street Journal", all seven analysts covering Cellebrite maintain "Buy" ratings. Their average price target is almost double the current market price.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 12, 2026.

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