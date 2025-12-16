Nvidia to pay NIS 90m for Kiryat Tivon site

The deal under which Nvidia will construct a research and development campus at Kiryat Tivon (fifteen kilometers south-east of Haifa) will be signed in the next few days, according to sources in the industry. "Globes" has learned that Nvidia will pay NIS 90 million before VAT plus infrastructure development expenses for the first part of the land, which extends over 90 dunams (22.5 acres).

Last week, the management of Nvidia Israel visited company headquarters in Santa Clara and met CEO Jensen Huang. In the course of the visit there was also a moving meeting between Huang and Israeli employee Avinatan Or, who survived two years in Hamas captivity. Amit Krieg, senior VP and head of Nvidia’s R&D center in Israel, was in the Israeli group, and it is believed that plans for the Kiryat Tivon campus were discussed.

Approval for the campus at the Kiryat Tivon site has been obtained from the Israel Land Authority, Minister of Defense Israel Katz, whose approval was required because it was a case of state land being acquired by an overseas entity, the director of the Planning Administration, the directors of the Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Ministry of Transport, and Israel Electric Corporation, which will assist in the provision of a high tension cable for the server farm that will be built at the site.

Minister of Construction and Housing Haim Katz announced in November that Nvidia would construct a 160,000 square meter campus housing over 8,000 employees, but Nvidia has made no response to that announcement. Its campus will be part of a new industrial zone called Tivon Tech that is currently at the planning stage.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2025.

