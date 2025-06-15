Overnight missile strikes kill ten in Israel

More than 50 ballistic missiles were launched at Israel overnight. Most of them were intercepted, but some of them hit. Air-raid sirens were sounded throughout the country, and there were several hits in the coastal area. Two women aged about 80 and 60, a ten-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl were killed by a direct hit on a building in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, and dozens more were injured to varying degrees. Earlier, in a salvo of missiles aimed at northern Israel, four women from the same family were killed, and eleven other people were injured, when a missile hit.

The Israel Air Force reportedly struck Teheran’s main fuel depot, causing huge explosions and fires. The Air Force is also reported to have hit an important nuclear installation in Iran overnight.

Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv reports that 27 wounded people were brought to the hospital last night, one of them in severe condition. The hospital has treated 93 people injured in missile strikes since the Rising Lion operation against Iran began.

The CEO of the Israel Airports Authority said this morning that notice of the opening of Israel’s airspace would be given six hours in advance. He said that a decision on restoring flights to Israel would be made only when it was certain that this could be done safely.

