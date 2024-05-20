Rakefet Russak-Aminoach appointed chair of chip co Hailo

Former CEO of Bank Leumi Rakefet Russak-Aminoach has been appointed chairperson of semiconductors startup Hailo, after serving for four years as a director of the company.

Russak-Aminoach, currently a partner at venture capital firm Team8, is not on the Hailo board as a representative of the firm, which is mainly known for investment in cybersecurity and fintech. She is an independent investor in the company, and represents the investors in its B round, which took place in March 2020 and was led by such investors as Delek Authomotive Systems, Our Crowd, and the late Zohar Zisapel, whom Russak-Aminoach replaces as chairperson.

Hailo is a developer of chips for end-user equipment, chiefly security cameras, enabling them to run generative artificial Intelligence applications efficiently and fast, according to the company.

Last March, Hailo expanded a funding round that began in 2021 at a valuation of $1.13 billion. Among the additional investors in the company are Alfred Akirov, the investment company of Hilan Tech chairperson Aviv Baum, Kia importer Talcar and Automotive Equipment Group, Gil Agmon, Carasso Motors, Poalim Equity, and Idan Ofer - many of them among the investors in Mobileye.

Thanks to a gallery of high-profile investors, Hailo co-founder and CEO Orr Danon has been able to attract other prominent business figures to his company’s board: Mooly Eden, formerly a senior vice president at Intel and president of Intel Israel; Dov Baharav, formerly CEO of Amdocs and chairperson of Israel Aerospace Industries; Jon Medved, founder and CEO of investment platform OurCrowd; and Zohar Cohen of the RAD-Bynet Group, formerly a senior investment banker at Morgan Stanley.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 20, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.