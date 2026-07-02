Rami Levy expanding car sale facilities

The Rami Levy group is gearing up for significant expansion of its car sales through its Mobility division, which was set up for this purpose. Rami Levy has an agreement with Dalhom for marketing BAIC and Foton models, but the physical display area for the vehicles is limited and marketing mostly takes place online.

Sources in the vehicles sector told "Globes" that with a view to expanding the offering of BAIC vehicles, Rami Levy intends to set up special facilities for trading in vehicles in the integrated showroom format along the lines of vehicle agencies in the US. These sites will combine roofed display areas with salespeople alongside physical supply of vehicles in open parking areas. There will also be sales on a "cash and carry" track for vehicles that have already undergone licensing ("zero kilometer").

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According to the sources, the company is also examining expansion of its after-market activity, importing and selling products and services for vehicles in a format similar to that of Auto Depot. The sources also say that Rami Levy regards the new Mobility division as a strategic arm for long-term business development, and is in talks on marketing additional brands.

Dalhom reported this week that since the beginning of its collaboration with Rami Levy last month it had sold all of its existing stock of electric vehicles of BAIC’s Arcfox brand consisting of fifty units bought from the brand’s previous importer, the Dayan family. The company also has orders for some 150 BAIC EU5 electric cars, a veteran model with a small range and minimal safety accessories, sold for NIS 99,000, although it is not yet clear how many of the orders will actually go ahead. In the third quarter of this year, Dalhom will import a broad range of models, including a plug-in crossover meant to compete with leading models such as the Jaecoo 7 and Tiggo 8.

Industry sources further report that additional retail chains besides Osher Ad and Rami Levy are examining entry into vehicle sales. Rami Levy stated in response to the report: "Rami Levy Stock is entering the vehicle market in order to lead it over time and bring genuine value to the consumer… the expansion will take place soon."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2026.

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