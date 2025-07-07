Red Dot raises $320m third fund

Israel-based early growth venture capital firm Red Dot Capital Partners has announced the closing of its third fund. The firm has secured $320 million in commitments, bringing its total assets under management to $750 million. The partnership consists of Yoram Oron and Yaniv Stern (Founding Partners), Barak Salomon (Managing Partner), Atad Peled, and Danielle Ardon Baratz.

Red Dot says that the new fund will continue to invest in early-stage growth companies across a broad range of sectors, focusing on companies that demonstrate early signs of product-market fit and that are laying the groundwork for scalable growth. Red Dot typically meets founders as early as the seed stage and leads Series A to C rounds in companies generating $1-5 million in annual revenue. Initial investments typically range from $10 million to $20 million. The new fund has already invested in four companies: Finout, which was voted "Globes" Most Promising Startup of 2025, Stigg, Oligo, and Bria AI.

According to Red Dot, its investors frequently collaborate with its portfolio companies through commercial partnerships and, in some cases, follow-on investments. The new fund’s investor base has expanded to include Israeli institutional investors such as Harel, Mor, and Meitav, as well as investors from countries without official diplomatic relations with Israel.

"For some, investing in an Israeli tech venture fund serves as an economic bridge, a first trust-building move toward potential future expansion of the Abraham accords" Yaniv Stern said. "In today’s complex environment, their decision to invest in Israel’s tech ecosystem reflects their interest and trust - not just in Red Dot, but in the broader Israeli innovation landscape."

Red Dot notes that the fundraising was completed against a backdrop of a challenging venture capital environment: reduced liquidity has limited the availability of capital for alternative investments, uncertainty around company valuations has complicated fund performance assessments, and higher interest rates have made competing asset classes more attractive. Additionally, the situation in Israel following October 7 added further complexity. "We encountered exceptional circumstances - from air raid sirens disrupting investor calls to traveling after October 7 to meet LPs in countries without diplomatic ties to Israel in order to secure signatures," said Barak Salomon. "Nonetheless, the recognition by global investors of Israel’s position as a leading innovation hub, particularly in AI, cloud, cyber, quantum, defense, and silicon, provided meaningful momentum."

Notable Red Dot exits include Global-e, which made its Nasdaq IPO in 2021 and has a current market cap of some $6 billion; Armis, which was acquired by Insight Partners and Google’s investment arm for $1.1 billion, and in which Red Dot still holds shares; Granulate, acquired by Intel for $650 million; Paragon, acquired in early 2024 by private equity firm AE for some $900 million; and Sealights, acquired by Tricentis.

Among Red Dot’s other portfolio companies are Coralogix, Quantum Machines, Travelier, Ctera, Anecdotes, EverC, SupPlant, and Trigo.

