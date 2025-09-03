Ryanair offers low fares from Tel Aviv for November

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is offering attractive prices from Tel Aviv to a range of destinations in November, even while its return to Israel is in doubt. When the missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen hit the perimeter of Ben Gurion Airport in May this year, the airline announced that it was suspending operations until the end of July, and then, after the war with Iran in June, it extended the cancellation of flights until October 25. It has yet to announce officially that it will recommence operations as planned on that date, but it is selling tickets at attractive prices, some of them under $100. On the airline’s website, a fare of $54 is being offered from Tel Aviv to Paphos, $71 to Vienna, $74 to Bucharest, and $91 to Saloniki.

Airfares are set in accordance with supply and demand and the date the booking is made, by an AI-guided system. Ryanair’s fare-setting algorithm apparently identified a decline in demand for flights to and from Israel, and set low fares accordingly.

It could be that the airline truly plans to return to operations in Israel, and is testing demand and creating a media buzz with low fares without spending money on marketing, or else it wishes to preserve its slots at the airport. Another possibility is that the company seeks to bring in immediate cash, in the knowledge that, at very low fares, passengers don’t always demand a refund if the flight doesn’t take place.

Other airlines too are offering low fares for November, in anticipation of a decline in demand after the peak of the Jewish holiday season.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.