Ryanair CEO 'losing patience' on Israel security disruptions

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary today told investors after publication of the airline's first quarter financial results that he is "beginning to lose patience" over the security disruptions at Ben Gurion airport. He told analysts, "If they’re going to keep being disrupted by these security disruptions, frankly, we’d be better off sending those aircraft somewhere else in Europe."

Ryanair has currently suspended flights to Israel until June 4, since the direct hit on Ben Gurion airport two weeks ago by a missile fired from Yemen by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The airline had only resumed flights in April after halting them last year following the escalation of the war in the north.

The absence of Ryanair on the local tourism scene is sure to push up fares, even though low-cost carrier Wizz Air did resume flights last week.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2025.

