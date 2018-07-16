Salesforce buys Israeli marketing analytics co Datorama

CRM giant Salesforce (Nasdaq: CRM) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli company Datorama, the two companies announced in blog posts today. Sources close to the deal estimate the acquisition price at $850 million. Datorama has 400 employees in 17 offices around the world, almost half the workforce being based in Israel, and has raised $50 million.

Salesforce will set up an Israeli development center on the basis of Datorama, whose employees will join Saleforce's Marketing Cloud development team.

Datorama has developed a platform that enables advertisers to obtain information about the impact of their campaigns on their revenue. The company integrates data from all of a company's advertising on the various advertising channels with sales data in order to present the impact of advertising on sales in real time. Datorama's product will be integrated into Salesforce's campaign management and customer relations management platform. Datorama already collaborate in this respect.

Datorama was founded by its CEO Ran Sarig, CSO Katrin Ribant and CTO Efi Cohen, all formerly in advertising.

In announcing the acquisition by Salesforce today, Sarig writes, "With Salesforce, we are excited to expand upon on our core mission - to help marketers integrate and gain insight from one single source of data truth. Datorama provides the leading cloud-based, AI-powered marketing intelligence and analytics platform for enterprises, agencies and publishers. Datorama enables more than 3,000 leading global agencies and brands-including PepsiCo, Ticketmaster, Trivago, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and Foursquare to make sense of all of their marketing data across campaigns and channels. By integrating and harmonizing this data, marketers can visualize, analyze, and take action on valuable real-time insights to optimize every marketing investment and activity.

"Salesforce’s acquisition of Datorama will enhance Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud with expanded data integration, intelligence and analytics, enabling marketers to unlock insights across Salesforce data and the myriad of technologies used in today’s marketing and consumer engagement ecosystem. With one unified view of data and insights, companies can make smarter decisions across the entire customer journey and optimize engagement at scale.

"For Datorama customers, today’s announcement means more of what you love and have come to expect from Datorama. We will move with greater speed and support. We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 16, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018