Shashua seeks buyer for One Zero Bank stake

Prof. Amnon Shashua, founder of Mobileye and controlling shareholder in digital bank One Zero, is exploring the sale of the bank he founded. This process has been under consideration for many months; most underwriters in Israel are aware of it and are actively seeking potential buyers. EY Capital Markets, the banking and investment arm of Ernst & Young, is managing the process on behalf of Prof. Shashua.

As far as is known, negotiations have not yet matured into a binding agreement. Market observers suggest that the most logical candidates are investment houses and insurance companies that might find synergistic value in the acquisition. Sources in the banking sector have recently suggested that, in the future, following the sale of CAL- Israel Credit Cards by Discount Bank, a process that has been underway for over a year and remains incomplete, the buyer might consider merging CAL with One Zero. That would in effect expedite the transformation of CAL into a bank.

Earlier this year, following the collapse of a deal to sell digital bank Esh, which was founded by another tech entrepreneur Nir Zuk and which is a prospective competitor to One Zero, Isracard (controlled by the Delek Group) explored a similar deal with One Zero. However, this was merely a brief enquiry that never evolved into serious negotiations. As far as is known, an acquisition of One Zero by Isracard is not currently on the table.

One Zero is one of the most ambitious ventures spearheaded by Shashua in recent years, aimed at challenging Israel’s traditional banks through digital banking powered by advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

To change the rules of the game

One Zero was established in 2019 and commenced full-scale operations in 2022, having secured the necessary regulatory approvals. The bank set out to change the rules of the game in the Israeli banking market, notably by offering attractive interest rates on deposits, introducing new fee structures, and providing advanced digital services. However, the road to profitability has proven to be a long one. In the first half of 2026, the bank posted a loss of NIS 84 million, 27% less than in the first half of 2025. Revenue grew by 33%, a figure that points to an expansion in business activity, but also highlights the challenge of reaching breakeven. This necessitated a capital injection of $370 million (NIS 1.2 billion) from Shashua and his partners in the bank.

"A bank in Israel has significant value because it holds a license granted by the Bank of Israel," notes a market source. "The entities most likely to acquire the bank from Shashua, or to become major investors in it, are probably other financial institutions. After all, the banking sector is shifting toward a digital model. Customers no longer visit physical branches, so the operation established here is well-aligned with the future of banking. That said, the substantial losses are clearly putting pressure on the bank; until it begins extending credit on a very significant scale, it will struggle to achieve meaningful profitability."

A deal could alter the competition landscape

The exploration of a potential sale of One Zero comes at a challenging time for Shashua, who has faced difficulties in recent years with several of the prominent ventures he founded. OrCam, once considered one of the most promising companies in Israel’s tech sector, fell into a severe crisis, marked by a sharp drop in sales, extensive layoffs, and disputes with its institutional investors.

Similarly, artificial intelligence company AI21 Labs, which had reached a valuation of $1.4 billion, was forced to shift its strategy. In May, the company laid off 110 of its 180 employees, and in July, it was reported that Shashua had decided to step down from the company and its board of directors.

Compounding these challenges are the difficulties at Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY), the company most closely associated with Shashua, whose stock has seen sharp declines in recent years. Nevertheless, Shashua continues to develop new ventures in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Should the potential sale of One Zero materialize, it could mark another significant shift in Shashua’s business activities. For the Israeli banking sector, such a transaction could also reshape the competitive landscape, depending on the identity of the buyer and the structure of the deal.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2026.

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