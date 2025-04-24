Globes names Finout "Most Promising Startup of 2025"

Cloud cost management solutions company Finout is the "Globes" "Most Promising Startup of 2025." Finout tops the list of companies most likely to succeed named by 80 local and foreign funds that invest in Israeli startups. The final rankings were arrived at by the "Globes" editorial board after taking into account such considerations as balance between different fields, and exceptional company growth rates. This is the nineteenth year that "Globes" has published its "Most Promising Startups" list.

The funds were asked choose young, groundbreaking, privately-held Israeli technology companies with significant fund-raising rounds behind them (in the tens of millions of dollars) and healthy growth rates, that are making a significant impact and are on the road to an IPO. We tried to avoid well-known unicorns, and also companies that have made the "Globes" rankings in previous years, and we asked the participating funds to give preference to companies where the founders and employees have served in the IDF reserves.

Each fund was asked to select a company in which it was invested, and another four not in its portfolio but which it saw as the next big things in their fields. The fields in question are software, hardware, defense-tech, food-tech, agritech, cleantech, and digital health.

Here is the complete list of "Globes’" top ten startups of 2025:

1. Finout

Field: Cloud cost management

Founded: 2021, by Roi Ravhon (CEO), Asaf Liveanu (CPO), Yizhar Gilboa (CTO)

Capital raised: $85 million

Employees: 90

Investors: Pitango, Team8, Insight Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners

Locations: Tel Aviv, New York

2. Agora

Field: Real estate investment management software

Founded: 2019, by Bar Mor (CEO), Lior Dolinski (CPO), Noam Kahan (CTO)

Capital raised: $64 million

Employees: 160-170

Investors: Aleph VC, Insight Partners, Qumra Capital

Locations: Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, with offices in New York and Australia

3. Astrix Security

Field: Non-human identity security

Founded: 2021, by Alon Jackson (CEO), Idan Gour (CTO)

Capital raised: $85 million

Employees: 100

Investors: Bessemer Venture Partners, Workday, Menlo Ventures, Anthropic, F2

Locations: Tel Aviv, with offices in San Francisco, Texas, and London

4. Eon

Field: Cloud backup and recovery management

Founded: 2024, by Ofir Ehrlich (CEO), Gonen Stein (president), Ron Kimchi (CTO)

Capital raised: $197 million

Employees: 60

Investors: Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Eight Roads, Greenoaks, Bond, Meron Capital, Vine Ventures,

Locations: Tel Aviv

5. Voyantis

Field: Customer acquisition and retention platform

Founded: 2020, by Ido Wiesenberg (CE) and Eran Friendinger (CTO)

Capital raised: $60 million

Employees: 80

Investors: Intel Capital, Target Global, Kaedan Capital, Square Peg, Jibe Ventures, Alicorn Venture Partners

Locations: Tel Aviv, London, San Francisco, New York

6. Eleos

Field: Automation and AI solutions for healthcare

Founded: 2020, by Alon Joffe (CEO), Dror Zaide (CRO), Alon Rabinovich (CTO)

Capital raised: $128 million

Employees: 180

Investors: Union Tech Ventures,Michael and Susan Dell, Menlo Ventures, Lool Ventures, Eight Roads, Greenfield Partners, ION Crossover Partners

Locations: Tel Aviv, Boston

7. OneStep

Field: Digital healthcare - gait analysis

Founded: 2019, by Tomer Shussman (CEO), Shahar Davidson (CTO), Yuval Naveh (CSO), Amir Milo (executive chairman)

Capital raised: $48 million

Employees: 60

Investors: Team8, Vintage Investment Partners, LionBird, Aleph VC, 10D

Locations: Tel Aviv, New York

8. PayZen

Field: Healthcare payment solutions

Founded: 2019, by Itzik Cohen (CEO), Tobias Mezger (CRO)

Capital raised: $77 million

Employees: 110

Investors: NEA, Viola, SignalFire, 7wire Ventures

Locations: Ramat Gan

9. ScaleOps

Field: Automated cloud resource optimization platform

Founded: 2022, by Yodar Shafrir (CEO), Guy Baron (CTO)

Capital raised: $80 million

Employees: 60

Investors: Lightspeed Venture Partners, Glilot Capital, NFX, Fusion VC, Picture Capital

Locations: Tel Aviv

10. Zenity

Field: AI Agent security and governance

Founded: 2021, by Ben Kliger (CEO), Michael Bargury (CTO)

Capital raised: $56 million

Employees: 70

Investors: Intel Capital, UpWest Ventures, Vertex Ventures, DTCP

Locations: Tel Aviv, with offices in New York and Boston

The venture capital funds that participated in the selection are: 10D, Accelmed, Aleph, Amiti, aMoon, Amplefields, Arkin Digital, Battery, Bessemer, Clal Tech, Dell, Earth & Beyond, eHealth, Emerge, Entrée, F2, Firstime, Fusion, General Atlantic, Glilot, Google Ventures, Greenfield, Greylock, Grove, Hetz, Horizon, IAngels, Ibex, IL Ventures, IN Venture, Intel Capital, ISF, J-Ventures, Maverick, IGP, Firstime, AND Ventures, Jibe, KDT, Key1, Lightspeed, Lionbird, Lool, Maverick, Merlin, Meron, Next47, NFX, NVP, Notable, NTT, O. G. Tech, OurCrowd, Peregrine, PICO, Pitango First, Pitango Growth, Pitango Healthtech, PSG, Qumra, Red Dot, S Capital, Saban Ventures, Samsung Catalyst, Shoni Health, SOMV, Square Peg, StageOne, Stardom, Tal Ventures, Target Global, TAU Capital, Team8, Third Point Ventures, TLV Partners, TPY, UpWest, Vertex, Viola Credit, Viola Growth, YL Ventures.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2025.

