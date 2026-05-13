Tel Aviv Stock Exchange doubles quarterly profit

In the past two years, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has enjoyed an unprecedented boom. The main indices have more than doubled. Unsurprisingly, one of the main beneficiaries of the mounting interest in the local stock market is the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) itself, which has concluded another quarter with growth in revenue and rising profits.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, headed by Ittai Ben-Ze’ev, recorded revenue of NIS 183.3 million in the first quarter, 40% more than in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The growth was in all areas of activity, particularly clearing services (up 69%) and trading and clearing commissions (up 44%).

Revenue from indices management was also up sharply. The possibility of selling this activity to an international entity is currently under consideration. In the first quarter, the TASE had revenue of NIS 10 million from licensing fund managers to use its indices, 60% more than in the corresponding quarter.

Operating expenses remained stable, which helped the TASE to translate the growth in revenue into an even larger jump in net profit, by 116% to NIS 77.4 million.

Switch to Friday trading boosts results

The release of the TASE’s financials comes less than a week after its stock passed a milestone: promotion to the prestigious Tel Aviv 35 Index. This followed a rise in its share price since the beginning of the year of nearly 75%, and of 245% in the past twelve months, bringing it to a market cap of NIS 16.2 billion.

The strong results reflect growing activity on the exchange. Average daily turnover in equities in the first quarter was NIS 5.6 billion, 92% higher than in the corresponding quarter.

The TASE attributes the rise in trading turnover to the introduction at the beginning of this year of Monday of Friday trading, in place of Sunday to Thursday. Turnover on Fridays has been much higher than it was on Sundays in the past. Average turnover on Friday in the first quarter was NIS 4.4 billion, 175% higher than average turnover on Sunday in 2025, which was NIS 1.6 billion.

The TASE also points out the greater activity on the part of foreign investors, and the diversion of investments by the Israeli public from international markets to local mutual funds and ETFs. In the first quarter, the TASE recorded purchases of ETFs on local stock indices amounting to NIS 3.1 billion, and on the other hand sales amounting to NIS 5.3 billion of ETFs tracking international indices.

"The first quarter results first and foremost highlight the strength of the Israeli economy and of the public companies operating in it," said Ben-Ze’ev. "We continue to develop and upgrade the local capital market in accordance with the highest international standards, together with consistent implementation of our strategic plan. The successful transition to Monday to Friday trading creates new opportunities for the local capital market, and we see great importance in public companies taking advantage of the transition and acting in accordance with globally accepted standards, in order to increase the involvement of foreign investors and strengthen the status of the Israeli capital market on the global stage."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2026.

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