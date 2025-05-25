Tel Aviv penthouse by Yarkon Park sold for NIS 24m

Israeli development and construction company Prashkovsky Investments (TASE: PRSK) has reported the sale of a penthouse in the HaGaDa project on at 68-70 Bnei Dan Street in Tel Aviv's Old North district. The apartment, which is part of a TAMA 38 urban renewal project, has been sold for NIS 24.3 million - a high price because it is overlooking Yarkon Park.

The 242 square meter penthouse has a 58 square meter balcony and 66 square meter roof area, with a private swimming pool.

In the project, near the junction with Derekh Namir, apartment buildings built in the 1960s with 55 housing units were demolished and instead four, seven-floor buildings with 106 apartments overall are being built, with a range of sizes of 2-5 rooms and mini penthouses and penthouses of 110-240 square meters. The project has been designed by the Barely Levitzky Kassif (BLK) architects firm, with Studio Michael Azoulay responsible for interior design. The project is scheduled for occupation from December 2026.

Deals carried out in the project in the past year and published on the Israel Tax Authority website indicate that the average price of the apartments there is about NIS 70,000 per square meter, a typical price in District (Rova) 4, in the area near Yarkon Park.

