Transport Ministry nixes Saturday night Tel Aviv-NY flights

"Following the changes in the Israeli government's regulations, we are forced to cancel the Delta flight that was due to leave at midnight tomorrow," Delta airlines announced on Friday. The flight was due to leave Tel Aviv for New York at midnight with hundreds of passengers who had already been tested for Covid-19 and had received permits from the government exemptions committee. It is not clear why it was decided not to allow the passengers to leave Israel on a flight that was already scheduled with a crew. A flight scheduled by United Airlines for last night was also cancelled.

The US airlines will be incorporated into the schedule of flights between Tel Aviv and New York from this week. Delta is due to operate flights to Tel Aviv today and on February 25, and from Tel Aviv on February 23 and 27. United Airlines will operate a number of flights from Newark and from San Francisco.

El Al will continued to fly to New York and to Frankfurt this week, with the rescue flights being divided between Israeli and foreign airlines. Arkia and Lufthansa are also flying to Frankfurt.

The government has decided to keep Israel's skies closed until March 6 at midnight. People wishing to travel before then will need to obtain permission from an exemptions committee. Flights to Paris to bring Israelis home will also take place this week. Following the complaints from the US government of discrimination, after US airlines were at first not permitted to take part in the special flights, the lesson has been learned, and foreign airlines will also be assigned flights on routes decided on by the Ministry of Transport.

