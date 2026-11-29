Yesterday, the ruled by an overwhelming majority to reject Argentina’s requests to halt the Sea Lion oil project in the waters of the Falkland Islands. Israeli partnership Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) has a holding in the project. In the hearing in Hamburg, eighteen judges voted against Argentina’s request, while three supported it.

This development comes against the backdrop of an intensifying conflict between Argentina and the UK regarding sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. In September, the Argentinian government announced its intention to file a criminal complaint against Navitas, its subsidiaries, and senior company executives, alleging their involvement in illegal oil and gas activities in the islands. Argentina contends that the company is operating under licenses granted by the UK, licenses the validity of which Argentina does not recognize, because of its own claim of sovereignty over the islands.

The judges ruled that Argentina’s claims could not be adjudicated without first resolving the sovereignty dispute, a matter that falls outside the scope of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The UK argued that the case was, in essence, a sovereignty claim; the judges agreed, further determining that Argentina’s environmental concerns also hinge on that same question. Argentina had requested a freeze on the project, estimated to be worth $2.1 billion, pending the outcome of the arbitration, arguing that every barrel of oil extracted would be lost to it permanently.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General for England and Wales Ellie Reeves described the ruling as a "vindication" of London’s legal strategy. The office of Argentinian President Javier Milei stated that while Argentina respected the decision, it disagreed with it, adding that "this is not the final word."

AP reports that the government in Buenos Aires is attempting to frame the outcome as a partial victory, noting that by linking the case to sovereignty, the tribunal acknowledged the existence of a dispute, one over which the UK refuses to negotiate. Argentina intends to push for the swift formation of a separate arbitration panel to hear the case in its entirety.

The fight will not end here

Navitas holds a 65% stake in the project, which is slated to reach the production phase by 2028. Navitas chairperson Gideon Tadmor said, "We welcome the tribunal's decision to reject all of Argentina's requests for provisional measures. Navitas continues to advance the development of the Sea Lion project in a professional and responsible manner, in accordance with the licenses granted by the Falkland Islands Government. We would like to express our appreciation to the UK government for its ongoing and unequivocal support for the Falkland Islands and the project."

Navitas and its British partner Rockhopper are expected to proceed with the plan under the licenses granted by the Islands' government; according to the UK, drilling will not commence before March, with production set to begin about a year later.

RELATED ARTICLES Chevron nears buying Navitas partner's stake in US oil field

Milei, who took office in 2023 striking a conciliatory tone towards the UK, and who is known as an admirer of the late Margaret Thatcher, has declared that he will continue to penalize companies involved in the project, which he has described as a "clear and present danger" to Argentina's claims. On Friday, his administration announced the initiation of new sanction proceedings against five entities. According to AP, this sharp tone comes against a backdrop of declining popularity, economic stagnation, and signals from the US that the Trump administration might reconsider its neutrality in the conflict.

The conflict evokes memories of the 1982 war, when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister of the UK, which lasted 74 days and claimed the lives of 649 Argentinian soldiers, 255 British soldiers, and three island residents. In a 2013 referendum, more than 99% of the approximately 3,500 inhabitants voted to remain under British rule, a result that Argentina rejects. The decision in Hamburg is merely a preliminary step, initiating a legal battle that could be a long one.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.