US energy major Chevron, which operates Israel’s offshore Leviathan and Tamar gas fields is reportedly very close to acquiring Beacon, an oil company active in the Gulf of Mexico. The deal is expected to be valued at $5 billion.

Among its assets, Beacon holds a 31% stake in the Shenandoah oil field, which recently commenced production. The largest shareholder in the field (49%) is Israeli company Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) led by Chairman Gideon Tadmor, a veteran of Israel’s natural gas industry.

In this scenario, Navitas might sell a portion of its holdings in the field to allow Chevron to secure an absolute majority, a move that could enable Navitas to realize a significant profit from the deal. Navitas CEO Amit Kornhauser has previously said the company is considering selling up to 20% of the reservoir, and Chevron’s entry could present a prime opportunity for this. Shenandoah currently produces oil valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Following the news, Navitas stock rose more than 4%.

Beacon holds some 70 oil assets across the Gulf of Mexico, three of which are active (including Shenandoah) and produce a combined total of tens of thousands of barrels per day.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

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