Trump drops Israel ties in talks with Saudi Arabia - report

President Donald Trump hosts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu credit: Reuters Kevin Mohatt
8 May, 2025 19:48
According to a report by Reuters, the US president is no longer making normalization with Israel a condition of cooperation on a civilian nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump has foregone the condition originally set in negotiations with Saudi Arabia, and is prepared to discuss cooperation on a Saudi civilian nuclear project even without normalization of the country’s relations with Israel, according to a report by Reuters today.

The previous US president, Joe Biden, made expansion of the Abraham Accords to include Saudi recognition of Israel a condition for nuclear cooperation.

The US administration is also expected to sign an arms deal worth billions of dollars with Saudi Arabia.

On the nuclear project, Reuters quotes US National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt as saying, "When we have something to announce, you will hear it from the President. Any reports on this are speculative." According to Reuters, there are several sticking points in the talks on US-Saudi nuclear cooperation, and agreement is not yet close.

Trump is due in the region next week to visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. Israel is not currently on his itinerary.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 8, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

