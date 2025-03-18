Tue: Results boost Elbit in jittery market

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, after Israel resumed aerial strikes on the Gaza Strip, ending the ceasefire with Hamas. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 2,517.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05%, to 2,564.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.17%, to 464.69 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 393.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.38 billion in equities and NIS 3.71 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.05% higher, at 3.6650/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.36% higher, at 4.0073/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and rose all of 12.0%, against the market trend, after releasing record results for 2024 and an upbeat outlook from CEO Bezhalel Machlis. Bank Leumi fell 0.53%; Bezeq fell 6.79% after a sale of shares to the tune of NIS 900 million by parent company B Communication, which itself fell 8.81% today; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.11%; and Discount Bank fell 2.09%.

Besides Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were Bet Shemesh Engines, up 9.63%; El Al, up 3.92%; Opko Health, up 3.13%; and Next Vision, up 1.91%. Electreon fell 15.14%, Malam Team fell 9.36%, Clal Insurance fell 6.55%, and Property & Building fell 6.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.