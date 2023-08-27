search
Front > News

US Marines to buy three Iron Dome batteries

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system in action credit: IDF spokesperson
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system in action credit: IDF spokesperson
27 Aug, 2023 11:35
שלח תגובה במיילDean Shmuel Elmas

The deal is expected to be worth some $200 million.

The US Marine Corps has announced that it will procure three Iron Dome batteries, with 44 launchers and 1,840 Tamir interceptor missiles, in a deal expected to total nearly $200 million. According to the US announcement, the Iron Dome batteries are intended to contend with cruise missiles, but, as demonstrated in Israel, these systems from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are capable of taking out UAVs and rockets.

Iron Dome is the first layer of Israel’s air defense, and has demonstrated impressive effectiveness. It was first deployed during the Pillar of Defense operation by the IDF in the Gaza Strip. By 2014, during Operation Protective Edge in the Gaza Strip, it proved capable of intercepting 90% of rockets that threatened to hit populated areas of Israel. The system consists of detection and guidance radar, a control center, and Tamir interceptor missiles that cost $50,000 each.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system in action credit: IDF spokesperson
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system in action credit: IDF spokesperson
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018