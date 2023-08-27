US Marines to buy three Iron Dome batteries

The US Marine Corps has announced that it will procure three Iron Dome batteries, with 44 launchers and 1,840 Tamir interceptor missiles, in a deal expected to total nearly $200 million. According to the US announcement, the Iron Dome batteries are intended to contend with cruise missiles, but, as demonstrated in Israel, these systems from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are capable of taking out UAVs and rockets.

Iron Dome is the first layer of Israel’s air defense, and has demonstrated impressive effectiveness. It was first deployed during the Pillar of Defense operation by the IDF in the Gaza Strip. By 2014, during Operation Protective Edge in the Gaza Strip, it proved capable of intercepting 90% of rockets that threatened to hit populated areas of Israel. The system consists of detection and guidance radar, a control center, and Tamir interceptor missiles that cost $50,000 each.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.