Rafael signs sales deals with Greece, Finland

Israel's Ministry of Defense has announced that Greece has signed a deal to buy Spike anti-tank missiles from government-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The deal is worth NIS 1.44 billion ($400 million).

Rafael CEO Yoav Har-Even said, "The Spike missiles will strengthen the Greek army's portfolio of operational tools and we expect further expansion through strategic collaborations in the near future."

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said, "This project joins a series of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hellenic Republic, and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defense establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability.

Last week Israel announced that Rafael would provide its David's Sling advanced air-defense system to Finland, after it joined NATO on April 4. The deal is worth $345 million but needs to be approved by the US government.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 10, 2023.

