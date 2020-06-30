Unemployment hitting young people hardest

Unemployment in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic is hitting young adults the hardest, according to the latest figures released by the Israel Employment Service. Only 20% of people aged 24 or younger who were put on unpaid leave had returned to work by the end of May. Most young people have no educational qualifications or have not yet completed their studies and are working in temporary jobs.

According to the Israel Employment Service, 47.6% of those furloughed or fired in March and April were aged 20-34.

The sectors hit hardest by the pandemic and the consequent lockdown are those that tends to employ young people including restaurants, cafes and bars and catering services for events and wedding halls.

It is not only the young who are struggling to find work. According to the latest figures from the Israel Employment Service, as of yesterday, the unemployment rate was 21.2%, of whom 605,157 are on unpaid leave and 256,704 are unemployed. 370,000 people have returned to work from unpaid leave but there have been 130,000 new jobseekers.

