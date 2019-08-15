Israeli vegan app co VeganNation raises $10m

Israeli company VeganNation, which is creating the world’s first vegan ecosystem, has announced the closing of a $10 million financing round from private investors, and is ready for the global debut of the VeganNation platform on webapp, iOS, and Android.

This announcement follows the recent news of celebrity vegan activists Game of Thrones’ Jerome Flynn and Step Up dancer Jenna Dewan joining VeganNation’s advisory board, as well as the news of VeganNation’s partnerships with four Brazilian football teams: Remo, Paysandu, National and Iranduba, to work together on environmental projects to protect the Amazon rainforest.

In 2019, meat-free burgers have captured mainstream attention, with more and more people embracing vegan diets. With the consistent growth of the vegan community over the past years, VeganNation provides a one-stop-shop that supports a full vegan lifestyle. VeganNation is the first ever fully vegan economy equipped with its own traceable digital currency, and social marketplace which includes vegan products and food sharing marketplace.

VeganNation is the first ecosystem of vegan activists working together to make a positive impact in the environment. The platform uses blockchain technology to ensure a transparent supply chain and provide a designated coin to serve the community members in all their transactions using the VeganNation digital wallet.

The web and mobile marketplace includes several components: social content sharing; meal sharing; and e-commerce.

Based in Tel Aviv, VeganNation was founded by CEO Isaac Thomas, CTO Nati Giat, COO Yossi Rayby, and VP business development Shneor Shapira

Thomas said, “This is a major milestone in uniting all environmentally conscious consumers worldwide into a nation founded on sustainable development, generosity, and kindness towards all living beings, and, undoubtedly, another huge step toward successfully establishing the year of the vegan.”

