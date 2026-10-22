Visa in talks to buy Israeli fintech co Fireblocks - report

US payments giant Visa is in advanced talks to buy Israeli fintech company Fireblocks for $2.5 billion, according to the Axios website. Fireblocks denies the report. The company is a developer of infrastructure for the security and management of digital assets and stablecoins.

If a deal materializes, it will be Visa’s second acquisition in Israel within a few months. In August, Visa announced the acquisition of Israeli company BioCatch for $2.4 billion in cash. BioCatch is a developer of technology that analyses user behavior and detects fraud and attempts to take over bank accounts in real time. The deal, which has yet to be completed, is subject to regulatory approvals. It is expected to close by the end of Visa’s second fiscal quarter in2027.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2026.

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