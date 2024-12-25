Wed: Big two banks pull indices down

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36%, to 2,394.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.44%, to 2,423.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07%, to 446.47 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 387.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.11 billion in equities and NIS 2.15 billion in bonds.

No new representative currency exchange rates were set today, as foreign exchange markets were closed for Christmas Day.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.40%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.54%; BIG rose 0.99%; Azrieli Group rose 0.07%; and Teva fell 0.47%.

Notable advancers today were El Al, up 5.24%, and Shikun & Binui, up 3.88%. Formula fell 3.08%, Carasso fell 2.95%, and Isras Holdings fell 2.89%.

