The $4.5 billion all-stock acquisition of AI infrastructure company Applied Compute by cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR), founded by Israeli Nir Zuk, has provided former NBA star turned venture capitalist Omri Casspi with a major, profitable exit.

Casspi, founder of venture capital firm Swish Ventures, invested in Applied Compute during its early stages, utilizing three different vehicles: the seed fund, an opportunity (follow-on) fund, and a special purpose vehicle (SPV). This investment may well prove to be one of the firm’s most successful deals, given the surge in the company’s valuation over just 18 months. While the exact size of Casspi’s investment is undisclosed, the $4.5 billion acquisition price is many times higher than the valuation at which the company raised capital in its early days, which could translate into tens of millions of dollars in profit for the firm.

Acquisition price $1.25 billion higher than previous valuation set

San Francisco-based Applied Compute helps companies train and deploy AI models tailored to their specific needs, utilizing their own organizational data. The company focuses on "open-weight" models, which allow users to download and modify the numerical values that dictate how the models function. This enables organizations to adapt existing models for specific tasks, rather than relying on the closed models of major AI companies.

The acquisition comes just weeks after Applied Compute completed a $350 million funding round at a valuation of $3.25 billion. Investors in this round included Elad Gil, venture capital firms Kleiner Perkins, Lux Capital, and Hanabi Capital, as well as Nvidia and the investment firm Blackstone.

The acquisition price exceeds the valuation set during the recent funding round by $1.25 billion - a 38% gain in just a few weeks. The surge is even more pronounced when compared with the company’s initial fundraising stages: in June 2025, the company raised $17 million in a seed round, and in October of the same year, it completed another round at a valuation of about $500 million.

Earlier this month, Applied Compute reported annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $100 million.

Palo Alto moves beyond cybersecurity

For Palo Alto, this deal marks a significant expansion beyond the cybersecurity market. In an interview with "The Wall Street Journal," the company’s CEO, Nikesh Arora, described the move as an "expansion beyond the realm of cybersecurity." The acquisition is expected to allow the company to offer enterprises tools for the secure adaptation and deployment of AI models, alongside its existing information security solutions. Yash Patil, CEO and co-founder of Applied Compute, is set to join Palo Alto’s leadership team upon the deal's completion, serving as a co-Chief AI Officer. The transaction is expected to close during 2027.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2026.

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