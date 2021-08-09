Wix bolsters Israeli e-commerce platform

Internet company Wix is expanding its e-commerce activity in Israel. The company has announced the signing of strategic cooperation agreements with delivery company Wolt, payment app Bit, and e-commerce logistics company PDQ. Wix says that the agreements are designed to strengthen its capabilities vis-a-vis customers in Israel, to adapt them to the local market, and to provide a full solution for online businesses.

According to Wix's announcement, total sales by stores operating via Wix eCommerce were 200% higher in 2020 than in 2019. In the second quarter of this year, these sales were 50% higher than in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Wix says that the collaboration with Wolt enables businesses to install the app on their websites, and thus enable their customers to order same-day delivery of products. In some cities, delivery will be within less than 30 minutes. Customers will be able to choose delivery times and track progress.

The collaboration with Bit enables businesses to receive payment via the app. Up to now, Wix's platform allowed payment using credit cards issued by Max and Isracard, and using PayPal.

The agreement with PDQ will provide businesses with a complete solution for product delivery.

Ari Perez, head of eCommerce (WixStores) at Wix.com said, "As an Israeli company, we see the local market as very important, and we are investing great efforts in developing the platform for this market through highly advanced tools, so that businesses will be able to grow their revenues significantly. The e-commerce market has grown considerably in the past two years, and we feel a sense of responsibility to provide the best possible solution for online stores."

Wix, which was founded and is managed by Avishai Abrahami, has a market cap on Nasdaq of $15.1 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 9, 2021

