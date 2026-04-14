Wizz Air cancels restoration of Israel flights

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air announced today that it is cancelling flights to and from Israel until May 4, after planning to restore flights on April 25. Most foreign airlines have still not resumed Israel operations following the ceasefire with Iran. A few days ago, Wizz Air announced that it would bring forward its planned return to Israel from April 27 to April 25, and that it would gradually open ticket sales from that date. Wizz Air’s return was to have been in stages: first of all flights to Budapest, and after that to London, Poland, and other destinations. Because of growing tension in the region, Wizz Air has now cancelled those plans.

Greek airline Blue Bird Airways has, however, restored flights on the Tel Aviv-Athens route, initially with one flight daily. Later this week the frequency is expected to rise to two daily flights, and flights will be later offered to additional destinations. The flights will be operated with a plane from ALK Airlines, and tickets can be booked on the company’s website and through travel agents.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has announced the renewal of flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi from April 15. Two daily flights will be offered initially. At its peak, Etihad had five daily flights from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, and even planned to raise the frequency to six flights per day in March.

Ethiopian Airlines is renewing scheduled flights from Israel from April 16, with two flights daily to Addis Ababa.

European Union aviation safety agency EASA has extended the recommendations of its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin for the Middle East region, which includes Israel, until April 24. European airlines are subject to these recommendations, which advise against operating almost throughout the region.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 14, 2026.

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