Israel’s skies reopen but booking flights is fraught with risk

As Israel’s skies reopen and foreign airlines, at least for now, are starting to return to Ben Gurion airport cautiously and gradually, demand is soaring by hundreds of percent for summer vacations. El Al reports that with the beginning of the return to normal, there has been an unusual jump of about 200% in sales of airline tickets for the summer months. But in the near future, the uncertainty is unlikely to dissipate, and the full return of foreign companies remains a big question mark.

Which airlines have started to return and with whom is it safe to fly?

Currently, activity at Ben Gurion Airport is mainly by Israeli companies, which have been joined by Blue Bird, using a chartered plane.

Additional companies are expected to resume Israel operations in the coming days. Cypriot TUS plans to resume operations from April 14, initially on the Tel Aviv-Larnaca route and later gradually expand the flight schedule. Etihad Airways is expected to restart Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv flights from April 15 with two daily flights.

Czech airline Smartwings and Russian carriers Red Wings and Azimuth have also announced a resumption of Israel flights over the coming week.

Wizz Air, which plans to establish a base in Israel, has reopened ticket sales from Tel Aviv from April 25. The first route to open is to Budapest.

As we have seen in situations where Israel’s skies were closed, Israeli airlines are the first to return to activity. However, they are not immune either, and if a reduced flight schedule is imposed, their passengers may also encounter cancellations.

What must you take into account if you are booking a flight now?

Booking a flight at present is highly uncertain, and the scenario of the skies closing again remains possible at a moment’s notice. So anyone booking a flight now must take into account the real risk of changes, and even cancellation.

When the skies close, the operations of foreign airlines are the first to be affected, and usually Israeli carriers continue flying. In such a situation, activity is often restricted: the number of flights taking off and landing every hour is limited, and sometimes the number of passengers on each departing flight is also reduced.

This means a sharp decrease in the supply of seats, while at the same time humanitarian cases and passengers with urgent needs are given priority.

What is expected to happen to fares?

Currently, fares are relatively high, mainly due to low supply. According to the latest return dates of foreign airlines, the routes that will become particularly expensive will be long-haul direct routes, mainly to the US, following the cancellations by US airlines until September. If they don’t bring their return forward, their absence leaves El Al almost exclusively on flights to the US, with the exception of the route to New York, on which Arkia also competes.

In the short term, fares on flights to Western Europe will also become more expensive, until major airlines like Lufthansa, British Airways, KLM and Air France fully return. Here too, these are carriers that leave the routes in the sole hands of Israeli carriers.

Routes that will become less expensive are mainly to Eastern Europe, where local airlines and low-cost airline Wizz Air resume operations when possible.

Fare for routes to the East, on the other hand, are beginning to stabilize, due to the return of Etihad, which allows for a convenient stopover on the way to many destinations, with the return of Ethiopian Airlines, and with the anticipated return of flyDubai, which according to industry estimates will announce a return subject to the security situation. However, until Air India returns, prices will not be able to return to normal.

What is the most common mistake?

It is a mistake to rush and cancel the flight yourself. If the skies close, airlines usually cancel flights on their own initiative. It is better to wait, because if you cancel on your own initiative, the cancellation is considered a passenger request, and you may incur costs or strict cancellation conditions, even though the flight would have been canceled anyway.

When the airline cancels the flight, passengers are usually faced with several options: an alternative flight, a voucher for future use, or a refund to the payment method used to make the booking.

Sometimes airlines are unable to provide an alternative flight, but if you are abroad, this is often the most recommended option, as it increases the chance that you will not have to pay out of pocket for a new ticket at high prices. It is important to know that choosing the option of a refund or voucher terminates the airline's liability towards you.

This means that if you remain stranded abroad after choosing one of these options, you will no longer be entitled to assistance services such as accommodation, food and communication services, which are stipulated under Israel’s Aviation Services Law.

Is it better to book through an agent?

Booking through an agent usually involves a commission, but this is sometimes offset by the ability of agents to offer more competitive prices. The main advantage is the service: an agent, especially one with whom you can speak directly, can make dealing with the airlines easier. The agent is also obliged by law to assist passengers as much as possible in the event of cancellation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 13, 2026.

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