Wizz Air steps back from Israel hub plan

As the CEO of Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air visits Israel, "Globes" has learned that the company has decided to take a step back from the plan to set up a hub here.

In talks between Wizz Air and government officials, the fear arose on the part of the company’s management that the number of turnarounds that its planes will be able to make at Ben Gurion Airport will be fewer than planned, making the economic model it developed for operating flights between Israel and Europe irrelevant.

In addition, as reported by "Globes", the company seeks to have the seventh freedom of the air, which is the right to fly between two countries without a stop in the airline’s home country. Wizz Air, which is registered in Hungary, sought to operate flights from Israel to Europe, and there is no problem with that. The problems started when the airline realized that these flights would not be sufficient for it, and sought to operate flights from Israel to countries outside the EU, in the Balkans and later on to the UAE as well.

Israeli officials are divided on this demand. It will have a significant negative impact on the Israeli airlines, since Wizz Air will in effect be able to operate like an Israeli airline but without Israeli regulation that mandates security arrangements, collective labor agreements, and so on.

Ministry of Transport director general Moshe Ben-Zaken pressed the airline to set up its hub at Eilat’s Ramon Airport rather than at Ben Gurion, which could have boosted tourism to the area dramatically, as well as providing employment, but Wizz Air did not respond positively to the request.

At any rate, the visit of Wizz Air’s CEO to Israel is intended to try to bridge the gaps, but more gaps keep emerging.

Israel is very keen to see the plan for a Wizz Air hub in the country succeed. Minister of Transport Miri Regev is personally involved in it, and it could provide her with a significant achievement if it results in lower fares.

