AI medical decision co Aidoc raises $150m

Israeli company Aidoc, which has developed an AI platform for supporting medical decisions, today announced the completion of a $150 million financing round, which includes raising $40 million in debt. This brings the total amount raised by Aidoc to $370 million.

This latest round was led by General Catalyst and Square Peg with the participation of several leading US health organizations as well as NVentures, the investment arm of Nvidia, with which Aidoc has a collaborative agreement. Aidoc also cooperates strategically with AWS. Existing investors including Alpha Intelligence, Magma, Maor TCV, TLV Partners, Wilson's Bird, Emerge Fund, Jibe Ventures, Magma, and Dani Hadar also participated in the financing round.

Aidoc began in 2016 by developing an AI system for analyzing radiology scans, and over time has evolved into a clinical decision support system, mainly in radiology, emergency and surgery environments, vascular and brain catheterizations. The latest investment aims to bring the company into new areas such as oncology and other types of surgery. The system is connected to the medical record systems in hospitals, and allows for the identification of patients in urgent conditions and their rapid access, in addition to supporting other medical decisions.

Aidoc has received several dozen FDA approvals for algorithms for making decisions in medical conditions such as cerebral hemorrhages and aneurysm, fractures, aortic aneurysm, pulmonary embolism, stroke and more. In addition, it allows other companies that develop medical decision-making algorithms to connect to its system, with the aim of being a single point of contact that centralizes all AI applications for supporting clinical decisions used by hospital physicians in the company's areas of activity.

The company's systems are currently installed in about 2,000 hospitals, mainly in the US but also in most hospitals in Israel, most of which are paying customers. The company does not disclose details about its revenue, nor the company valuation at which the funding was raised. Aidoc cofounder and CTO, Michael Braginsky says, "We can disclose that we have increased in valuation significantly, in line with the increase in our revenue, over the past few years, even during periods of market crises."

"Savings in hospital errors"

What is the main value you bring to hospitals on an economic level?

Braginsky: "It is often said that hospitals must make money if they want to buy your product. We see that this is not necessarily true. Hospitals buy our product because doctors have convinced themselves that it can make them take better care of patients. Doctors entered this field of work to take care of people. When they make a mistake, or even when they reach a patient too late through no fault of their own, it is not good for them

"There are also economic advantages, in saving the hospital from errors, and also in identifying situations in which the hospital can offer the patient an intervention, and profit from it, so that the hospitals certainly do not lose out, but in our opinion this is not the leading reason for purchasing the product."

Aidoc cofounder and CEO Elad Walach adds, "Our technology helps medical teams significantly reduce diagnostic errors and life-threatening situations, and provides patients with the care they strive to provide. A few months ago, we launched the CARE system, which is a technological leap from narrow, single-purpose AI tools, to a general approach model that allows for very broad coverage of diseases. We believe that the new technology will allow us to reach most of the clinical decision-making situations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 23, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.