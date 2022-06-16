Israeli AI healthcare solutions co Aidoc raises $110m

Israel healthcare AI solutions company Aidoc today announced the completion of a $110 million Series D financing round co-led by TCV and Alpha Intelligence Capital (AIC), with participation from CDIB Capital. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $250 million.

The new funding will allow the company to expand the Aidoc AI Care Platform, which enables hospitals to cope better with physician and nursing shortages, rising supply costs, and the challenging economic environment.

Aidoc cofounder and CEO Elad Walach said, "We are building the kind of breadth and depth in AI that is allowing hospitals to fundamentally change the way they do business and provide the solutions needed to successfully compete in these challenging times. Aidoc is already the leading imaging AI platform, but with this new round of investment, our aim is to massively ramp up our AI Care Platform to cover the various hospital medical service lines; and the depth of the integration into the clinical workflows, empowering hospitals to activate cross-specialty care teams and deliver the best quality of care in a scalable, efficient way to patients."

The company's AI Care Platform already 20 FDA-cleared clinical solutions, operates as an intelligent layer on top of hospital IT systems, offering physicians a centralized platform to address all the care points, across the health system. The platform provides deep, actionable insights derived from imaging data, electronic medical records and other clinical sources. The platform allows doctors to spend more time with patients, and provide higher quality treatment, rather than being busy with manual processes, and responding to requests.

