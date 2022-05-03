Air Cairo launches Tel Aviv - Sharm El Sheikh flights

Air Cairo has this week launched three weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Sharm El-Sheikh in the Sinai using an Airbus 320. Air Cairo is a 60% owned subsidiary of the national airline Egyptair.

Air Cairo joins three Israeli airlines - El Al unit Sun D'Or, Arkia and Israir which each launched three weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Sharm El Sheikh in March, meaning that there are currently 12 weekly flights on the route. Egypt will allow the Israeli airlines to each operate five weekly flights from the summer.

Egyptair has operated Tel Aviv - Cairo flights for many years but only last year introduced planes painted with the carrier's livery.

Egypt only allows tourists to fly to Sharm El Sheikh on return rather than one-way tickets. A group of Israeli tourists traveling in the Sinai who turned up yesterday at Sharm El Shiekh airport seeking to fly home were refused tickets and had to return to Taba by taxi.

Speaking at Ben Gurion airport in a special ceremony to launch Air Cairo's Tel Aviv - Sharm El Sheikh flights, Israel's Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov said, "Tourism represents a bridgehead for creating diplomatic relations between countries. The historic peace agreement with Egypt and after it the agreement with Jordan and the Abraham Accords with the Gulf states have led to tourism cooperation, which cements the bridges between the countries.

