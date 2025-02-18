Air Haifa to launch Paphos flights

New Israeli airline Air Haifa will launch a new route between Haifa and Paphos in Cyprus on April 3, 2025 with six weekly flights. The airline's website says that fares will begin from $198 return including hand luggage to go under seats. Taking baggage on flights or in the hold will cost more.

This will be Air Haifa's third overseas route are Larnaca in Cyprus and Greek capital Athens. The airline also operates flights between Haifa and Eilat.

Air Haifa began operations last September but was initially forced to use Ben Gurion airport because of flight restrictions in the north during the war. This was during a period when overseas airlines had almost all halted flying to Israel. Air Haifa operates using ATR 72-600 aircraft. In the summer the airline wikll expand its fleet from three to four aircraft and will add more destinations in the Mediterranean to its scheduled.

To launch its new route to Paphos, Air Haifa is offering a 30% discount on all tickets booked on the company website before midnight on February 19.

Air Haifa has breathed new life into Haifa airport. There has also been more activity recently at Ramon airport near Eilat with Israir launching flights to Athens - the first international flights from the airport for some time. Arkia is also mulling launching international flights from Ramon airport and Russian carrier Red Wings is considering inaugurating flights from Ramon to Moscow.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 18, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.