Akamai buys Israeli browser security co LayerX

Akamai Technologies has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli browser-based AI usage control and secure enterprise browser company LayerX for $205 million. LayerX’s solutions will extend Akamai’s protection into the browser. With this acquisition, Akamai is addressing AI usage control, one of the most urgent security priorities. This is Akamai’s fourth Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity acquisition in the past five years,

LayerX, which was founded by CEO Or Eshed and CTO David Vaisbrud, has raised $45 million to date including $37 million in its Series A financing round last year, at a valuation of $62 million, according to PitchBook, including from Jump Capital, Glilot Capital Partners and Dell Technologies Capital.

Eshed said, "Securing human and agentic AI usage has become one of the defining challenges in enterprise security. We’re giving enterprises the foundation to deploy AI safely at a global scale by bringing LayerX’s technology together with Akamai’s Zero Trust portfolio and the world’s most distributed edge platform. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to accelerate our security vision through this deal."

Akamai EVP and general manager Security Technology Group Main Sundaram added, "Our customers are adopting AI at record speed, and they’re telling us the same thing: Their existing controls cannot see how employees are interacting with AI tools and sharing with large language models. The acquisition of LayerX helps close that gap, providing Akamai with a control layer that governs AI at the point of use so enterprises can move at AI speed without compromising safety and compliance."

LayerX supports the most popular browsers, unlike proprietary enterprise browsers that require organizations to switch browsers and disrupt their users. This allows the users to securely continue with their preferred browser without disruption, as well as leverage the new generation of agentic browsers including Atlas, Comet, and others. By accommodating existing browsers, security teams benefit from greater real-time visibility and control over uninhibited use, including when users interact with web content, prompts, file uploads, and SaaS applications.

LayerX employees, including the cofounders, will join Akamai’s Zero Trust organization. LayerX business is expected to have annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2026 of about $10 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 14, 2026.

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