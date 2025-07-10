Akamai in talks to lease 20,000-sq.m. in Givatayim tower

US cloud computing and cybersecurity company Akamai is in advanced talks to lease 15,000-20,000 square meters office space in Beyond Towers in Givatayim. The tower, owned by Tidhar and George Horesh's Union Group, will include 72 floors and is scheduled to be occupied next year. The tower overlooks the Ayalon Highway near Tel Aviv Central Savidor railway station.

Akamai currently has offices in the ToHa 1 building on Yigal Alon Street in Tel Aviv and if the talks reach fruition the new space will be double its current office area, provide a solution to the tech company's major expansion in Israel. According to industry estimates, rents in the Beyond tower are NIS 90-100 per square meter before interior design, so the deal (if signed) will be worth at least NIS 18 million per year, even before investment in finishing work.

To date, most of the large deals in the tower have been for law firms. Meitar signed an agreement to lease 30,000 square meters on 17 floors for 25 years for about NIS 54 million per year; Fisher FBC (located in Azrieli Town) has leased about 14,400 square meters with an option to expand, and Lipa Meir has leased four floors in the tower.

Beyond Towers is two towers under construction in Givatayim on the border with Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. The second tower will include apartments, which uniquely will be for rent only. The office building was built using green construction and is set to be awarded a Platinum LEED standard - the highest level.

No response to this report was forthcoming from Tidhar and Akamai.

