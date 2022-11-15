Meitar leases 17-floors in Givatayim tower

Meitar Law Offices has leased 30,000 square meters, comprising 17 floors in one of the two towers that will be built by Tidhar Group, Union Group and Himanuta in Givatayim, according to an agreement in which the details were published today. Meitar will pay an estimated NIS 150 per square meter per month, totaling NIS 54 million annually. The lease is for 25 years with an option to extend.

Meitar is one of Israel's largest law firms with over 670 employees including more than 450 lawyers. The law firm is especially strong in the tech sector, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and the capital market.

RELATED ARTICLES Google to lease 20 floors in Tel Aviv's ToHa 2 tower

When completed the Beyond project will comprise 300,000 square meters of space in two towers of 60 and 81 floors. The 60-floor tower will include 500 small apartments for rent. The project will include mainly office space as well as commercial, entertainment, medical and sports facilities as well as a conference center. The project is due for occupancy from the first half of 2026.

The project is located 250 meters to the east of Tel Aviv Central (Savidor) railway station, overlooking the Ayalon highway (Road 20) and will be next to a future light rail station and bus terminal.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.