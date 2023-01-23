Alo Yoga to open first Israeli store this week

Yoga clothing and sportswear brand Alo Yoga will open its first store in Israel in the TLV Mall in Tel Aviv on January 26. The 500 square meter store will be the chain's first outside of the US and Canada. Alo Yoga will open its second store in Israel in April in the Ramat Aviv Mall in North Tel Aviv. Each store will be opened at an investment of $1 million.

911 Fashion which holds the Israeli franchise will also open store-in-store Alo Yoga outlets in its Story chain. The first such store in this format will be opened in April in Story's flagship store in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Center, covering 100 square meters on two floors.

Prices in Alo Yoga stores will be similar to prices in its overseas branches, subject to currency fluctuations, and Alo Yoga will sell all items from its collection in Israel.

Alo Yoga has over 40 stores in North America.

