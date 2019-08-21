Amazon officially launches in Israel

Amazon has officially announced on its global website the launch of operations in Israel. Amazon has set up a page in Hebrew and is asking Israeli businesses to join the arena. Amazon is also offering that overseas businesses store their inventory in Israel and make arrangements with international shippers through the local shippers of their choice.

Amazon points out that it has 300 million active customers worldwide and offers sellers who want to sell in Israel to use its platform and prepare for the upcoming Jewish holidays.

On its website, Amazon also draws attention to its own shipping services - supply through Amazon including collection, packing, shipping and customer service at the business - services that until now had not been talked of as being provided in Israel, although it remains unclear if and when Amazon will begin operating them.

In an email sent by Amazon to Israeli businesses, it mentions its most popular categories as including gadgets and mobile phones, PCs, electronics products, baby products, hiking equipment, sports equipment, kitchen accessories, footwear, household products, cosmetics and clothing.

Amazon stresses that its advantages are speed of supply, savings in shipping including free shipping for local products.

In the new page it has opened on the international site, Amazon presents a campaign based on images shot in Israel, and interviews with two Israeli companies selling products overseas - Moty Fridman founder of Minus417 Dead Sea skin care products and Yaniv Shtalryd CEO of BabySense baby monitor.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 21, 2019

