American Airlines to launch New York - Tel Aviv flights

American Airlines is to launch flights from New York's JFK International Airport to Tel Aviv in winter 2021. The announcement of the new route is part of American's expanded cooperation with JetBlue, the low-cost operator for domestic US flights. Thus the Tel Aviv - New York flights will offer Israeli passengers a selection of budget price connection flights to cities throughout the US.

American's Tel Aviv - New York route will compete with El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) and Delta, while United operates a daily flight between Tel Aviv and Newark, New Jersey, a service that has continued throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

American Airlines had previously announced the inauguration of a Tel Aviv - Dallas route in September 2020. But the launch of that route has now been postponed until September 2021.

American Airlines has in the past operated a route between Tel Aviv and Philadelphia but these flights were halted in 2015.

