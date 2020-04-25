Wizz Air to resume Tel Aviv - London flights

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced that it is restarting flights to Israel, providing no new government restrictions are put in place. The airline is starting flights between London Luton and Ben Gurion airport on Sunday, May 3. Wizz Air will begin with three flights per week, and has scheduled up to four weekly flights later in May, and daily flights in June.

Wizz Air is also reintroducing its Tel Aviv - Vienna route starting May 16. Here too the airline has scheduled several flights a week, ahead of daily flights in June.

Wizz Air said it was putting planes back in the air "to provide an essential service to passengers who need to travel."

Wizz Air UK managing director Owain Jones told "Reuters," The protective measures that we are implementing will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible."

Wizz Air said cabin crew would wear masks and gloves throughout flights and distribute sanitizing wipes to passengers, while aircraft would be disinfected overnight.

British Airways has already announced it is restarting London Heathrow - Tel Aviv flights on May 1 and Air Canada is restarting flights between Tel Aviv and Toronto and Montreal in May and June. Delta is restarting Tel Aviv -New York flights. United Airlines, which continued to operate Tel Aviv - New York flights throughout the coronavirus crisis is also reintroducing Tel Aviv - San Francisco flights.

At present non-Israelis are not allowed into Israel and Israelis returning from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days.

