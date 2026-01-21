American immigrants rent Tel Aviv home for NIS 100,000 per month

A businessperson and his family who immigrated to Israel recently from North America recently rented an entire floor in the tower at 46 Frishman Street near the junction with Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv. The 480 square meter apartment has a 90 square meter balcony on one of the highest floors of the tower. The apartment has four bedroom - two on each side of the apartment - each with on-suite bathrooms and panoramic views of the city. The apartment also has a cinema room.

46 Frishman Tower was built in 2012 and is 107 meters high with 28 floors and 78 residential units. The building itself has a gym, pool, residents' room and parking lot, with the new tenant having four parking spaces.

The landlord was represented by the Old North Group brokerage firm, owned by broker Daniel Tager, and the tenant was represented by Amit Sonnenschein, a partner at Davidson Real Estate, which specializes in luxury homes in Israel, primarily for international buyers, investors and tenants.

The building's management fees are NIS 18,000 per month

"Globes" has learned that the landlord was asking NIS 115,000 per month, but after lengthy talks, the tenant and the apartment owners closed the rental deal for NIS 100,000 shekels per month, slightly above the rent paid by the previous tenants, who lived in the apartment for four years. In addition, the building's management fees are NIS 18,000 shekels per month and the municipal tax is NIS 9,000 every two months.

The owners of the apartment are an Israeli family who have lived abroad for many years and owned the property for a long time for the purpose of visiting Israel. Several years ago, the family decided to buy another property in Tel Aviv and rent out the apartment.

The Old North Group real estate agency said, "the luxury property market is not necessarily aligned with trends in the real estate market in Israel. This is a market with unique demand, and precisely at a time when there is an increase in anti-Semitism, there is a great demand from Jews with the means to purchase high-end properties."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 21, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.